LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- World renown chef Wolfgang Puck is teaming up with the Vegas Golden Knights to bring a sports lounge to Downtown Summerlin.
The Wolfgang Puck Dining group said that negotiations are in the final stages to bring Las Vegas its first true sports bar.
Wolfgang will be the managing partner for the sports lounge and will feature a new menu and design.
Sports fans will be able to cheer on their favorite teams in the lap of luxury sometime this fall.
This is a developing story, please check back for details.
