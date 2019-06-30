LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers were investigating a homicide in the northwest valley on Saturday morning.
A suspect was arrested later in the day, police said. The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Brian Love in police booking logs. Love worked as an armed security guard at the shopping center. He is facing an open murder charge, according to jail records.
Love was brought to Metro headquarters for questioning, police said.
According to homicide Lt. Ray Spencer, police were called to the 6400 block of North Decatur Boulevard, near the 215 Beltway, about 8 a.m. on June 29.
Police later stated the victim was shot around 1 a.m. in front of the SkinnyFats restaurant.
An employee at the shopping center was arriving for work when they noticed a man lying face down near the sidewalk area, Spencer said. When the employee looked closer, they noticed the victim had been shot multiple times and called 911.
Police and medical personnel arrived, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nearby is Massage Envy, where two employees told FOX5 they had seen both the security guard and the victim around a lot. They believe this was a "senseless killing."
“It was rough. In a matter of 10 minutes we had homicide, CSI here, the whole parking lot was closed off,” Nicole Melton said.
She showed up to open the doors at Massage Envy on Saturday morning, only to be told to keep them shut.
“I just look over, the dude was just riddled with gun shots,” she said. “It was really hard to see.”
Police believe armed security guard Brian Love shot and killed the man who was laying down.
“This innocent homeless man, the way he was curled up and his face was facing the wall, he clearly was just trying to sleep,” Isabella Cerio said.
“Closing the night before, we seen him walk past, we seen him sitting here, we didn't think about it. We weren't going to bother him. He wasn't bothering us.”
The coworkers didn’t know his name, but said the homeless man was a regular around the shopping center.
“This man died alone and was here for eight hours, dead because for whatever reason, he had to shoot him,” Cerio said. “He just got in his truck and left.”
Police later found and arrested Love at his apartment.
“After what he did, he clearly couldn't justify it himself because he had to take off,” Cerio said. “If he could justify it in any way, that what he did was correct or that he would've been okay, self-defense, he would've stayed. He would've called the cops and explained. But he took off.”
By Sunday, the scene was cleared but Cerio said she was still shaken up.
“I personally didn't want to come to work today,” she said. “But I know businesses have to keep running. It's weird to have chills all day.”
Both employees said they’re scared, sad but more importantly disturbed by the crime.
“It’s just weird knowing somebody was murdered right there, in what seems to me was a cold blood murder,” Cerio said.
“We don’t think a security guard who was here to protect us would hurt somebody,” Melton said. “Like overkill -- you shoot him over 10 times, why?”
They said they don’t feel safe staying late at night or walking to their cars alone.
“What I would like to see come out of this is the security guard be charged to the fullest extent and then stricter hiring processes,” Cerio said.
Spencer said police would be canvassing the shopping center for several hours to look for any surveillance video or witness who could clarify as to what happened.
Anyone with any information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
There is a regional problem with predatory and paranoid security personnel that actively seek opportunities to assert aggression. The problem is worsened in all instances where the local police and the regional security licensing board protect dangerous and violent behavior directly, or indirectly by neglecting complaints or lack of oversight.
The low IQ security guards now want to be like the killer cops and get some publicity
Seems like many are low paid, low experience, and looking for action in the job and off the job. Security should be held to a stricter standard.
You get what you pay for; at around $10 an hour, you get exactly what you'd expect. The 'standards' would rise incrementally with pay hikes in these jobs, as the pool of applicants gets bigger.
