LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sewer work in the south Las Vegas Valley will restrict lanes on West Wigwam Avenue and Arville Street.

The Clark County Water Reclamation District on Wednesday announced the lane restrictions for work being done as part of the Southwest Interceptor project.

The work will take place from Nov. 18 through at least Jan. 30, according to a news release, and will be done in three phases.

Phase 1

Arville South: Partial closure of the Wigwam and Arville intersection, full closure south of the intersection (24 hours).

Phase 2

Wigwam cul-de-sac: Partial closure of the Wigwam and Arville intersection.

Phase 3

Arville, Wigwam to Blue Diamond Road: Partial closure of the intersection, full closure of Arville from Blue Diamond to Wigwam.

Work will be conducted during daytime hours on weekdays, the release said. The lane restrictions will be in place even when work is not being conducted. Drivers should take precautions, use alternate routes and allow extra time when traveling through the affected areas.

For updates on the Southwest Interceptor project, visit cleanwaterteam.com, call 702-668-8668 or email projectinfo@cleanwaterteam.com.