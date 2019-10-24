LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For some, dressing up for Halloween is the highlight of the year, but what happens when your costume is the most popular option in your state?
All Home Connections through Google Trends said it analyzed which costumes are the most popular in each state. The top costume for Nevada? A clown.
Likely due to the popular "IT" series by Stephen King, the study suggested many Nevadans would dress as Pennywise the Dancing Clown for this year's Halloween.
All Home Connections used Google's top Halloween costume list data from 2018 and 2019 to project the most popular costume outcomes, the study said.
The study also projected that Americans would spend approximately $8.8 billion for Halloween this year, with the average shopper spending about $86.27 on costumes.
Generic costumes, such as 80s-themed ensembles and cheerleaders, were the outfits that topped the lists in Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi, according to the study.
Superhero costumes were another popular costume choice. In Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, New Jersey and Oklahoma, Batman topped the list, the study said.
Other states such as Delaware, Washington, D.C., Georgia and Maryland, Black Panther costumes were the most popular. Mythical creatures topped the lists in states such as California, Hawaii and Vermont, according to the study.
If you're looking to make more of a splash this Halloween, consider this a "Which Costumes to Avoid" list.
To see the full list on the most popular costumes in each state, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.