LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The coronavirus pandemic has made some changes to Fourth of July celebrations in the Las Vegas Valley, but many shows are still going on. Here's where you can watch fireworks and celebrate Independence Day:
GREEN VALLEY RANCH
Green Valley Ranch's firework show honoring frontline workers of the COVID-19 pandemic will begin at 9 p.m.
There is no public viewing area for Green Valley Ranch's fireworks show. However, officials said the public can watch the show from home or online on Green Valley Ranch's social media pages.
LAKE LAS VEGAS
Lake Las Vegas will host a firework show at 9 p.m., choreographed to music from iHeartRadio stations Sunny 106.5, 95.5 The Bull, 93.1 The Mountain and REAL 103.9.
Lake Las Vegas recommends viewers watch the show from their homes or other vantage points around the community to ensure safe social distancing.
M RESORT
Beginning at 9 p.m., M Resort's 15-minute firework show will be simulcast from four iHeartRadio stations including Sunny 106.5, 95.5 The Bull, 93.1 The Mountain and Real 103.9 FM.
M Resort urges residents to watch the show from a distance, as viewing on property is reserved for hotel and invited guests.
PLAZA
Plaza will host its fireworks show in downtown Las Vegas starting at 10 p.m. Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic for a limited time from Carson Avenue to Ogden Avenue for pedestrian viewing of the show.
RED ROCK RESORT & CASINO
Red Rock's firework show will kick off at 9 p.m. Saturday.
Viewing the show will not be open to the public on property. The show will also be livestreamed on the property's social media pages.
