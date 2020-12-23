NEVADA (FOX5) -- Need to recycle your Christmas tree this season? There are numerous resources available in Nevada thanks to the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection's Recycling Program. Go green by recycling your evergreen:
Clark County (FREE)
Springs Preserve + Christmas Tree Recycling Committee
December 26 to January 15
Find your closest drop-off location: SpringsPreserve.org
How to prepare your tree for recycling
1. Remove all non-organic materials such as lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments, nails, tree stands and any other material that are not part of the tree.
2. Flocked (sprayed with artificial snow) trees cannot be recycled.
3. Trees more than 5 feet tall should be cut in half.
Reno/Sparks:
Dec. 26 - Jan. 10 (9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. daily)Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful Christmas Tree Recycling Program has recycled 169,000 trees since 2003.
Visit this site to volunteer: KTMB.org
The drop off locations are Reno Sports Complex 2795 N Virginia St., Bartley Ranch Park 6000 Bartley Ranch Rd., and Shadow Mountain Sports Complex 3300 Sparks Blvd.
Or at one of our Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Stations:
Stations 32: East Washoe Valley 1240 East Lake Blvd., New Washoe City
Station 46: Spanish Springs 500 Rockwell Blvd., Spanish Springs
Station 440: Lemmon Valley: 130 Nectar St. Lemmon Valley
If you are unable to bring your Christmas tree to one of our drop-off locations yourself, the Boy Scouts of America are offering a Christmas tree pick up service on Jan. 2nd, 3rd and 9th. For more information, visit their website.
Incline Village:
Curbside Collection Week: Jan 11-15, 2020—Waste Management will collect clean trees for recycling on service day for free only during this week, for IV/CB residential customers only. Must be cut to 3’ lengths. Trees placed curbside any other times are considered excess trash and will be subject to extra charges.
Drop-off at Preston Field: Dec. 23- Jan. 29, 2021.Please remove all decorations.
Visit YOURTAHOEPLACE.COM/PUBLIC-WORKS or call 775-832-1203 for details.
Carson City:
Curbside collection: Dec.26- Jan. 15, leave your tree (6 ft. sections or smaller) curbside on your regular trash day. Drop off bins will be located at the Public Works Yard on Airport Road between E. Fifth St and Butti Way, the Waste Management parking lot at 5560 Sheep Drive and the Carson City Landfill green waste pile. After Jan. 15 please take trees to the landfill. Trees left curbside after the 15th will not be collected. They may be cut into 3-foot sections and placed in the yard waste carts if the lid can be closed.
Douglas County:
Jan. 4-8, 2021. Tahoe Township and Carson Valley: curbside pick-up on your regular trash pick-up day (6ft. sections or smaller). Douglas Co. residents can also drop off their trees across from Lampe Park near the tennis courts, 1323 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville, from Dec. 26 – Jan 29, 2019. Sponsored by the Douglas County Parks Dept. and Bentley Enterprises.
Fernley:
January 4-15, 2021. Drop-off at the dirt lot behind the rodeo arena at the Out of Town Park (Farm District Rd & Highway 50A). If you have questions call 775-784-9914.
Elko:
Elko Sanitation will pick up trees the week of Jan 4 - 8, 2021 weather depending. Beginning December 25th, anyone wishing to drop off a Christmas tree may bring it to Main City Park at the parking lot on the corner of VFW Drive and Court Street. The area will be designated with a sign. For additional information contact the Street Department at 775-777-7241.
Pahrump:
The Pahrump Master Gardeners are hosting their annual Live-Cut Tree Recycling Program from Dec. 25, 2020 to Jan. 15, 2021. The public can drop off plain, undecorated live-cut trees to the Extension office in Pahrump at 1651 E. Calvada Blvd. at the south end of the parking lot inside the wooden gate behind the Little Free Library. Donated trees will be chipped and used for mulch in the Desert Demonstration Garden. All decorations, including tinsel, must be removed, and artificial trees will not be accepted.
