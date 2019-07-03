LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Cold beers, bomb pops, burgers and brats will highlight Fourth of July celebrations across the Las Vegas Valley.
Oh, and of course those fireworks lighting up the sky on the Strip, in Summerlin and Boulder City.
Here are the places around the valley where you can celebrate Independence Day:
FIREWORKS
- Boulder City: Boulder City's 71st annual celebration goes from 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. at Veteran's Memorial Park. The parade begins at 9 a.m.
- Caesars Palace: Fireworks will start from the pool area at 9:20 p.m. Caesars recommended standing on the Spanish Steps outside the resort.
- Cowabunga Bay: The party runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and $19.99 admission gets you access to the fireworks show, access to food trucks, face painting and more.
- Heritage Park: From 6-9 p.m., residents can go to Henderson's Heritage Park to enjoy live entertainment before the 9 p.m. fireworks show. Admission and parking are free.
- Mandalay Bay: The Mystic Roots will play ahead of the fireworks show at Mandalay Bay Beach. Doors open at 7 p.m.
- The Plaza: Attendees can go to Plaza's rooftop for free to watch fireworks at 9 p.m. The event begins at 5 p.m. with festivities, including a hot dog eating contest, starting at 6 p.m.
- Station Casinos: Taking place at both Green Valley Ranch and Red Rock Resort, the "We Love Locals" celebration will start at 9 p.m.
WEEKEND EVENTS
- Lake Las Vegas: Take a cruise on a yacht on Lake Las Vegas July 5. The cruise costs $50 per person and runs from 8-9:30 p.m.
- Fremont Street: Enjoy specialty drinks at different venues during this bar crawl in downtown Las Vegas. The event starts at 8 p.m. on July 4 and continues nightly until July 7. Tickets cost between $25 to $40.
WHERE TO WATCH THE FIREWORKS
- SkyPod Observation Deck: The Strat will not lighting any fireworks of its own, but the SkyPod Observation Deck will offer great vantage points for watching Independence Day fireworks on the Strip. Admission is $25 per person.
- Margaritaville: Located on The Flamingo, Margaritaville is offering an open bar, appetizers and a seating area on the third floor to watch the fireworks, all for $125.
- Beer Park: Using its rooftop location, Beer Park will be hosting a fireworks viewing party starting at 11 a.m. Guests can reserve seating for $50.
- Sundance Helicopters: At $296 per person, guests can be treated to champagne and enjoy an aerial view of the Strip during July 4. Sundance will start its flights at 8:30 p.m.
