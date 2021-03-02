LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- March is here, which means kitten season is right around the corner. While it sounds cute, it can actually be a very overwhelming time for shelters.
Weather regulates the heat cycle in cats. An unspayed cat can experience heat cycles from early spring until late fall, so spring time is typically a time where the Las Vegas area see more litters born to stray and feral cats.
TIPS IF YOU FIND KITTENS
If you find a litter of newborn kittens, the best thing to do is leave them alone and check on them later. It's likely their mom is out finding food for their kittens.
If the kittens are in danger because of their location, move them to a safe spot nearby so mom can find them easily.
You should only reach out to animal control or a shelter if you think they're sick, hurt, or something happened to their mom.
If you see the kittens mother, you should leave the animals alone.
