In about 24 hours, the Resorts World grand opening will mark the first new Las Vegas Strip resort built from the ground up since 2010.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Resorts World, the newest mega hotel and casino on the Strip, will have its long-awaited grand opening Thursday night. Once the doors open at 11 p.m., the $4.3 billion property will have a major impact on locally owned businesses both inside the resort and also surrounding it.  

At the iconic Peppermill restaurant across Las Vegas Boulevard, Executive Chef Nicholas Orth can remember when the Stardust stood in the same spot and when it was brought down in 2007. 

“The last few years hit us hard because we haven’t had that extra business,” Orth told FOX5. Peppermill is now trying to hire more employees and plans to adjust their schedules based on Resorts World conventions and concerts.

“I looked at the schedule for events for the next 4-5 months and including all the way into 2022 and they are going to have us really busy,” Orth contended.

Billy Richardson is now the proud owner of two restaurants inside Resorts World, Marigold which will feature lobster rolls and burgers and Goldies featuring sweet treats.

“I was born here so I think it is very important that we have local people representing the Strip too,” Richardson asserted.

“I’ve been here for over 20 years myself. It is definitely home,” shared Peter Carrillo, COO of specialty sushi restaurant Nuri Bar. Carrillo said building the business helped him get through the pandemic.

