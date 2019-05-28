LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Electric cars are more popular and affordable than ever but, a lot of people think you need your own house and garage to make it work.
FOX5 spoke with several electric car owners at the Tesla Supercharger at Town Square.
Most owners did have their own chargers at home, but some used the Superchargers around town exclusively to keep their electric vehicles juiced up.
“It’s just an hour and 10 minutes. I mean I can kill an hour and 10 minutes anywhere even if you’re just checking emails, doing whatever,” said one Tesla owner.
“It’s a lifestyle change. You’re definitely sacrificing time to avoid petroleum and switch to clean energy,” said another owner.
