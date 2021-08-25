LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wet'n'Wild Las Vegas is celebrating local heroes with discounted admissions throughout the month of September.
This includes active firefighters, police, military, doctors and nurses.
Admission is being offered at $9.99. Up to four tickets can be purchased at the ticketing window upon presenting a valid department ID.
The park will be open Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.