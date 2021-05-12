LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wet'n'Wild in Las Vegas has a reopening date.
The water park will open May 27 for the summer season. Upon reopening, Wet'n'Wild will enact the following safety measures:
- Temperature checks for all guests and employees upon entry. Employees or guests with temperatures above 100.4 degrees will not be permitted to enter the park.
- Face masks and gloves will be worn by all applicable employees.
- Social distancing markers will be placed at all applicable areas, including ticketing windows, park entry, ride and restaurant queue lines to maintain at least 6 feet of separation between guests and staff members.
- Rides with tubes holding more than one person will be loaded only with guests from the same group or family.
- All sunscreen, soap and sanitizer dispensers will be touchless. And touchless sanitizer dispensers will be placed at the beginning and end of each ride, as well as throughout the park in key areas.
- The park’s sanitation crew will be assigned designated routes and routines to ensure all frequent contact points are cleaned and sanitized frequently and routinely.
In preparation for reopening, Wet'n'Wild will hold an on-site job fair May 14-16 from 12 p.m.-4:30 p.m. The water park will be hiring for several positions, including:
- Lifeguards
- Maintenance
- Admissions and guest services
- Emergency medical technicians
- Kitchen/culinary associates
- Retail counter staff
- Security and loss prevention
