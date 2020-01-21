LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Know someone looking for a summer job in Las Vegas? Wet'n'Wild Las Vegas is hiring for the upcoming season.
Entering its eighth season, Wet'n'Wild is looking to hire 500 team members for the summer season.
Applications are being accepted for several positions, including lifeguards, maintenance, admissions and guest services, emergency medical technicians, food and beverage attendants, retail counter staff, security and loss prevention and various supervisory jobs, according to a news release.
Applicants must be at least 16 years of age or older by the time they apply. The water park says it offers competitive pay and perks, including free admission for employees, complimentary tickets for friends and family, park discounts and flexible schedules.
Those interested in applying can begin the employment process by applying online: https://wetnwildlasvegas.com/park-info/employment.
Wet'n'Wild, 7055 S. Fort Apache Road, opens April 4 and plans to remain open through the end of September.
