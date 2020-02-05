LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- People who live in the Lantana Apartments in Las Vegas went back on Wednesday to try salvaging what they could after a fire destroyed their homes.
Adding insult to injury, some of them say their apartments were looted overnight. A few of the tenants said a group teenagers came by and looted some of the only things they had left.
Early Wednesday, it was just the caution tape that was up, but around 2:30 p.m. a chain link fence was put in place.
“It’s devastating … they’ve lost everything,” said Angie Adams.
Adams’s daughter lived in an apartment with her husband and their daughter. Her granddaughter's toys were still sitting where they left them.
“All their keepsakes from their childhood, all my grand babies keepsakes. They ran out with nothing,” she said.
Her daughter was startled by a knock at the door from someone telling her to get out.
“There used to be like, a five foot wall there. They had to put my grand babies over that wall to get them out because there was no other way of escape.”
A neighbor gave her a heads up to what appeared to be suspicious activity … a group of teens seen going inside the burned out building.
She said they came by on Wednesday to make sure important documents weren’t taken. She was able to find what she was looking for and wasn't sure what, if anything, was taken.
Las Vegas police said no reports of looting or theft were filed.
Adams said she doesn’t plan on filing a report because she doesn’t believe it will do any good.
