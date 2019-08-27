LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two outside lanes of westbound Tropicana Avenue over Interstate 15 will be closed overnight for bridge joint repairs.
The Nevada Department of Transportation will close the lanes starting at 9 p.m., according to an NDOT news release. The closures will remain in place until 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Drivers should use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and use alternate routes, if possible, NDOT said.
