LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two outside lanes of westbound Tropicana Avenue over Interstate 15 will be closed overnight for bridge joint repairs.

The Nevada Department of Transportation will close the lanes starting at 9 p.m., according to an NDOT news release. The closures will remain in place until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Drivers should use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and use alternate routes, if possible, NDOT said.

