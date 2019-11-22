LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fire officials said a vacant home in the west Las Vegas Valley caught on fire Thursday night.
According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, firefighters were called to the 300 block of Gulfport Court, near Alta and South Durango drives, around 9:24 p.m. on Nov. 21. Several neighbors reported that smoke was coming from the house.
When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from one of the vents on the roof of a two-story home, LVFR said. Crews entered the home and found heavy fire conditions on the second floor.
It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control, fire officials said. The house appeared to be under renovation as much of the home's interior had been removed.
Neighbors told investigators that the house had been occupied for several years and the occupants had recently left, LVFR said. They told fire investigators that the homeowners were doing an extensive renovation of the rental property.
Fire officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate was not immediately available.
No injuries were reported and no one was displaced as a result of the fire.
