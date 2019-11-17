HENDERSON (FOX5) –- A Henderson couple’s home burned down one week before their wedding but Henderson firefighters managed to salvage a few important wedding items.
"I was in tears. I thought everything was gone,” said to-be-bride Mimi Marois. “I thought we didn't have anything and the dress came out and I could not believe it."
Marois said the fire started while she was at home on Saturday night, Nov. 16. It was coming from the dryer. The couple isn’t sure what exactly sparked the fire and said the dryer was new.
"I just had time to take the dogs out and be able to get out,” said Marois. “It was so smoky."
Her fiance Kevin Lister said he couldn’t believe the wedding band he had bought for his wife and hidden in the couple’s garage survived. The ring box was melted and warped but the ring lay untouched inside.
The bride's dress was also saved. Since it was smokey, David's Bridal is replacing the dress for her for free.
"Look how shiny that is,” said Lister inspecting the ring. “It's tearing me up a little."
The couple lost their home and much of their belongings but they’re taking this as a sign that they should go forward with their plans to marry in a week.
"I think it was a sign to be able to get the ring and even the dress. It's unbelievable. Even though everything is gone. We still can make it," said Marois.
