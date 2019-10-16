LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The water at a west Las Vegas psychiatric hospital has been turned off since Oct. 2 when it tested positive for Legionella.
A positive culture for Legionella was detected when the quarterly water sample was collected at Rawson-Neal Psychiatric Hospital, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. Water was turned off immediately in an effort to limit exposure, and hospital staff and the Southern Nevada Health District were notified.
HHS said water at the hospital is tested quarterly as a prevention effort to catch water-quality issues early.
Disinfection of the water supply and lines per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations began Oct. 7, HHS said. The process began after the water was shut off, and it can take 10 to 14 days to get results after testing.
Until clean water is confirmed, bottled water is being used for drinking, washing, general use and some food preparation, though most food is prepared in a separate building that is not connected to Rawson-Neal, HHS said. In addition, the department is providing cleansing wipes and hand disinfection lotion and shower caps infused with dry shampoo.
No staff or patient cases of Legionnaires' have been reported, HHS said.
The water is expected to be turned on later this week pending final results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.