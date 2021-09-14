LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A mini Bellagio Fountain appeared on the Las Vegas Strip early Tuesday morning.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon, an air vac that connected to the main water line broke near Las Vegas Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road around 1:45 a.m. Sept. 14. The breakage caused a leak that closed northbound and southbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard for a couple hours.
Gordon said it was unclear was caused the air vac to break. Repair workers with the Las Vegas Valley Water District worked on the leak through the early morning hours with Las Vegas Boulevard reopening around 4 a.m.
