LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- You can win trip to see the Perseid meteor shower later this month in the Northern Nevada Desert.
The Perseid meteor shower will peak Aug. 11-13. The Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority is offering a trip to one of the darkest places on Earth to watch it. Massacre Rim is about 150 miles north of Reno. The prize package includes:
- Two domestic round-trip flights to Reno-Tahoe International Airport
- $200 gift card to a Reno Tahoe restaurant
- 4-wheel drive rental car for two days
- 6-pack of assorted beers from Reno Tahoe breweries
- Tent and two sleeping bags
- One night at a Reno Tahoe hotel, before OR after your camping adventure
To apply, visit: https://www.visitrenotahoe.com/contests/2021-perseid-meteor-shower-getaway-contest/
