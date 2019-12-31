LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- 2019 was a year full of surprises. We'll recap some of the strangest things to happen in the last year of the decade.
DESERT SNOW
The year got off to a kooky start in the desert on Feb. 21 when the valley woke up to 6 inches of snowfall in the west Las Vegas Valley.
The #WinterSolstice has us flashing back to February of this year ☃️❄️ pic.twitter.com/F8GxzXbL8O— City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) December 21, 2019
In July, Southern Nevada felt the impact of the Ridgecrest earthquakes in California. Chandeliers, swimming pools and the scoreboard at the Thomas and Mack were all affected.
If the quakes didn't shake things up enough, a swarm of grasshoppers plagued the city so thickly that weather radars could pick up on the insects.
ANIMAL ROUNDUP
2019 was filled with weird animal news. Two llamas escaped from a northwest Las Vegas neighborhood in May. A rodeo bull escaped in October, and pigeons wearing cowboy hats captivated the internet for weeks.
LLAMAS ON THE LOOSE: Two llamas named Hershey and Kisses strolled along a street in Las Vegas before animal control safely returned the animals to their owner, who was issued a citation. https://t.co/q4deqpwtDO pic.twitter.com/EJwoIYFsQE— ABC News (@ABC) May 14, 2019
A video of pigeons wearing small cowboy hats is going viral in Las Vegas. Now, an animal rescue hopes to safely remove the tiny cowboy hats b/c they’re concerned how the hats could harm the pigeons. FOX5's @chrisredreports has more on the group's efforts.➝https://t.co/6VpMmHm9X8 pic.twitter.com/Km0RwsdYzj— FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) December 9, 2019
September brought them aliens. What started as a Facebook post joke evolved into a cultural phenomenon in the Nevada desert.
Still planning to #StormArea51? Curious what you'll see when you get to the gates of #Area51? FOX5's @kylagaler recently visited the area to get a glimpse at what attendees can expect to see. Stay up-to-date on all things alien 👽: https://t.co/LYqqo0m3sC pic.twitter.com/qIRMQ16IZp— FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) September 19, 2019
(1) comment
How much longer do we have to suffer watching Tom Steyer commercials?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.