LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Walmart Supercenter in Las Vegas has closed for deep cleaning right before the Christmas holiday.
The Walmart at 2310 E. Serene Avenue near Eastern closed at 2 p.m. Monday for cleaning and sanitization of the building. The store will reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 7 a.m. as associates restock shelves and prep the store to reopen.
Representatives with Walmart would not confirm if the closure and sanitization was related to a positive case of COVID-19 with an associate due to privacy concerns.
A statement from Walmart emphasized COVID-19 protocols in the store:
Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Wednesday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.
These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building.
We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.
