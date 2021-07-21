NHP 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest

Nevada Highway Patrol submitted for the 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest. (Courtesy: NHP Northern Command)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevadans can once again vote for Nevada Highway Patrol in the "Best Looking Cruiser" contest.

NHP submitted a photo of one of their squad cars taken in front of the Chilton Centennial Tower in Elko, NV. 

You can submit your vote and view other contenders here

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.