LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevadans can once again vote for Nevada Highway Patrol in the "Best Looking Cruiser" contest.
NHP submitted a photo of one of their squad cars taken in front of the Chilton Centennial Tower in Elko, NV.
Have you ever wondered if there's more to life, other than having really, really ridiculously good looking patrol vehicles? Vote Nevada for "Best Looking Cruiser" and help us win this year's contest. 🤞 https://t.co/JZpEaFYsKY pic.twitter.com/N9zxW32Rwm— NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthernComm) July 20, 2021
