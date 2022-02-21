FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2020, file photo, a man who identified himself as Wheeler, left, speaks with Dave Marlon of CrossRoads of Southern Nevada, during an outreach in the underground tunnels to offer counseling, food and water to the homeless living beneath the city in Las Vegas. When census takers tried to count the nation's homeless population, they ran into many problems that could threaten the accuracy of the effort. That's what a half dozen census takers around the U.S. tell The Associated Press. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)