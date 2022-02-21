2020 Census Homeless

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2020, file photo, a man who identified himself as Wheeler, left, speaks with Dave Marlon of CrossRoads of Southern Nevada, during an outreach in the underground tunnels to offer counseling, food and water to the homeless living beneath the city in Las Vegas. When census takers tried to count the nation's homeless population, they ran into many problems that could threaten the accuracy of the effort. That's what a half dozen census takers around the U.S. tell The Associated Press. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)

 David Becker

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Las Vegas is looking for volunteers to help with 2022 Southern Nevada Homeless Census, taking place Thursday, Feb. 24.

The census counts the number of unsheltered people living across the Las Vegas Valley. The data obtained in this census will assist service providers, policy makers, funders, and local, state and federal governments to better understand and plan for the needs of those experiencing homelessness by examining current statistics in various geographical contexts.

Several shifts and locations are available. To sign up, or to learn more, click HERE.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.