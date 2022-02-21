LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Las Vegas is looking for volunteers to help with 2022 Southern Nevada Homeless Census, taking place Thursday, Feb. 24.
The census counts the number of unsheltered people living across the Las Vegas Valley. The data obtained in this census will assist service providers, policy makers, funders, and local, state and federal governments to better understand and plan for the needs of those experiencing homelessness by examining current statistics in various geographical contexts.
Several shifts and locations are available. To sign up, or to learn more, click HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.