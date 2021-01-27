LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The pandemic has been a scary and uncertain time, and it can be particularly hard for those who are going through vision loss to navigate the new normal.
Now, new data shows those who are visually impaired are at higher risk of clinical depression. The Hadley Institute for the Blind and Visually Impaired wants those working through it to know there is free help available.
From workshops on how to live with the impairment, to support groups so people don't feel alone, the institute is there to help.
During the pandemic, Hadley has brought help right into the home.
One of the participants of those workshops is a man from Las Vegas, Larry Carlson. Carlson is a retired traffic signal technician.
He told FOX5 about the ways those workshops have helped him become less dependent on his wife.
"There are ways to make your life more easy," Carlson said. "For example, find a receptacle that you can put color tape on that can stand out, or in my case, as this happened to me, I kept hitting the clock button so I became an expert at setting the time."
"Now, I don't do that because they showed me the bum dots and you push the key pad and bingo, you're there," Carlson said.
