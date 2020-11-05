LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A few visitors to Las Vegas are heading home with some extra money in their pockets, after winning more than $120,000 in jackpots from Treasure Island casino in October.
According to a press release from Treasure Island, Charles G., who was visiting from Louisiana, won nearly $74,000 while playing ‘9 Quick Hits.’
Adrian L., a Georgia resident, hit a jackpot worth more than $35,000 on the ‘$1 Triple Red Hot’ slot machine.
Nadine C. racked up more than $11,000 while playing ‘Quick Hit Platinum Plus.’
Treasure Island Las Vegas reopened on June 4, after closing in March because of the pandemic.
