LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A visitor from Milwaukee won a $1.3 million jackpot at the Flamingo hotel-casino on Aug. 29, a release from Caesars Entertainment said.
Anthony Klosowski won at the Bird Bar inside the Flamingo while playing Let It Ride. According to Caesars, Klosowski is a long-time fan of Let It Ride and plays it every time he visits Las Vegas.
He had his good luck charm, his wife, by his side when he won.
When asked for any advice to give to future players, Klosowski said, "Don't give up."
The company said Klosowski is the latest Caesars Entertainment-made millionaire, bringing the total to eight table game jackpots of $1 million, or more hit within the last nine months, across multiple Nevada properties.
