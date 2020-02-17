LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Virgin Trains plans on opening a train station south of the Las Vegas Strip, according to documents submitted to Clark County Officials.
Virgin Trains plans to start construction on the property at Las Vegas Boulevard and El Dorado Lane, south of Warm Springs Road, sometime in 2020. The train station would take 14 acres of the 100-acre plot, according to officials.
The station would be right across the street from the South Premium Outlets.
According to blueprints, the construction would include a parking garage for 2,400 cars, which includes shuttle, rideshare and taxi zones, in addition to rail platforms and the train station. Renderings also show retail space in the area.
Officials estimate construction to be completed in 2023 with the station operational by 2024.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
