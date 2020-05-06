LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Cats can be a little too curious sometimes.
Las Vegas police on Wednesday shared a video of officers rescuing a cat with its head stuck in a can of soup.
LVMPD's traffic bureau didn't say where they found the feline, but they took "great care" getting it out and the cat reportedly went on its way in good health.
WATCH BELOW:
