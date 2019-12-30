LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An attorney is working for victims and families of the deadly Alpine Motel Apartment fire that happened Dec. 21.
The fire killed six people, injured 13 and displaced around 50 more.
Marwan Porter said the Cochran Firm is launching its own private investigation into what happened.
“Even if there are no code violations, it doesn't mean that there still was not negligence or carelessness,” Porter said.
The attorney wants every room, door and window inspected carefully.
“The mere fact that complaints were being made that the heat wasn't working, which caused individuals to resort to using their stoves to heat their apartment, is clear cut negligence,” he said.
So far, Porter is representing two victims. One of them, a man who tried to help others. He survived but has third-degree burns.
The firm is also representing the family of Cynthia Mykell, one of six people who died.
“The back door was bolted shut which became very problematic for my client because she was disabled and she was on a walker,” Porter said. “She was not able to get out.”
Porter said most people living in the apartment complex were elderly or disabled.
“These are the people that we should be taking care of and not taking advantage of,” he said.
And many told him they had to use their stoves to stay warm.
“We want to know why this fire happened, what could've been done to prevent this fire from happening and we want to know why some of the residents were not able to get out,” Porter said.
According to Porter, a lawsuit could be coming in the next few months. The law firm is just waiting on results from its private investigators. Porter said their team will be allowed inside the property to document evidence, not collect anything.
“We won't necessarily wait until after the fire marshal completes its investigation,” he said. LVMPD launched its own criminal investigation into what happened. A complete report from the fire marshal could take up to a month to complete.
Porter and his team sent letters to the property’s owners and management. But he said they have not heard back. He believes they should be the ones held responsible.
“You cannot put profits over people,” Porter said. “You have to keep people safe, even if it's going to cost you an extra buck.”
Shortly after the fire, FOX5 reached out to one of the managers at the property, who said over the phone that claims of no heat were untrue.
FOX5 also reached out to the apartment’s co-owner Malinda Mier after speaking to Porter. Mier referred FOX5 to her lawyer, but said she had not heard of or received anything from Porter.
