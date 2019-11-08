LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Veterans Village said its second property in downtown Las Vegas was vandalized Thursday night.
According to the property, the vandalism happened around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 7. Las Vegas Metropolitan police have been notified.
The property is located on North 21st Street, near Fremont Street.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
