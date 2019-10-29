LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Guru Gowrappan, CEO of Verizon Media, and Jim Murren, chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts International, have announced that Yahoo Sports has partnered with MGM Resorts and Roar Digital, a joint venture between MGM Resorts and GVC Holdings, to power sports betting for Yahoo Sports.
As part of the multi-year partnership, the integration will launch in the Yahoo Sports app in November in the U.S., with transactions to take place on the BetMGM platform, according to a news release. Yahoo Sports will be an official Digital Media Sports Partner of MGM Resorts.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman expressed support for the partnership.
“As sports betting continues to transform the industry, this partnership brings together the power of two trusted partners of the NBA,” Silver said. “By working together, MGM Resorts and Yahoo Sports will offer fans unprecedented ways to engage with our games.”
“The expanding sports betting landscape presents exciting opportunities to increase fan engagement and leverage emerging technologies,” Bettman said. “MGM Resorts, a valued partner of the NHL, along with Yahoo, a leading media brand, will connect fans to the action on the ice in new and innovative ways.”
MGM Resorts and Yahoo Sports will collaborate on "content experiences," live events and more than 20 major sporting and promotional marketing efforts, the release said. MGM Resorts will also distribute Yahoo Sports content across its properties and platforms. Yahoo Sports will host multiplayer events at MGM properties.
