LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With Christmas and New Year's just around the corner, the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is offering tips on how to cope with the holidays to survivors of the 1 October shooting.

Reminders of the tragedy, such as hearing a particular song, fireworks on New Year's Eve or watching news stories, can occur unexpectedly, the center said in a news release. Everyone copes with trauma differently and at their own pace.

Experts have offered suggestions for dealing with holidays and other important dates after a person has experienced trauma:

• Be aware that special days may be difficult and remind you of your losses. Be gentle with yourself.

• Participate in rituals (e.g., group meals, spiritual services, movies) that may provide comfort.

• Plan activities before special dates arrive. It is helpful to prepare what you are going to do and with whom you will do those activities.

• Reach out to family and friends. Isolation is not helpful. Invite or accept invitations to participate in rituals, social events, or even to be in the company of another.

• Talk about your losses with someone who will listen and understand. This is normal and may continue beyond the anniversary and special days.

• Do things that might help you with overwhelming emotions. If you like to exercise, take walks, or write in a journal, make sure to do so in the days before and the special days themselves.

• Do what you would like to do rather than what you think you should do.

• Create new ways to acknowledge and celebrate special days.

• It is natural to feel sad and/or angry. You may feel bitter that others seem to be enjoying themselves when you are having a difficult time. Good wishes and holiday greetings may remind you of your losses. Try not to ignore or deny the feelings, and be aware they are likely connected to your losses and may not be directed at anyone in particular.

• Draw on your faith and spirituality. For many, faith is a source of strength and comfort every day and, most especially, during difficult times. Reach out to your faith adviser and your spiritual community to support and console you.

• Accept kindness and help from others. Difficult days may be very important times to open up.

• Helping others may help you. If you are the type of person who gets satisfaction from helping others, you might want to think of small ways that you can be of help to others in need during difficult times. Helping can be as simple as going through your closet to find gently used clothing that might be of use to someone else.

The center encourages anyone affected by 1 October to reach out for emotional and mental-health support. The office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, but will be closed Christmas Day and New Year's Day. It will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 2.

On weekends or holidays, those needing help can call the national Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990 to talk with a trained crisis counselor. Bridge Counseling has local therapists available by phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at 702-474-6450.