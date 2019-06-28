LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center offered tips to help survivors of the 1 October shooting and those suffering with post-traumatic stress disorder ahead of the July 4 holiday.
"With the Independence Day holiday approaching, the [Resiliency Center] encourages everyone to be considerate with fireworks as part of their July Fourth celebrations," a statement from the Center said. "Residents, visitors and first responders affected by the shooting on October 1 also are encouraged to be prepared for the potential impact of fireworks and to reach out for support."
The Resiliency Center went on to say how loud noises and fireworks may trigger gun violence survivors, veterans and anyone suffering from PTSD. Survivors of the 1 October shooting often utilize the Center's services during holidays like New Years and July 4. Officials encouraged valley residents to be respectful of neighbors who may be sensitive to noise from fireworks.
For those who may have trouble coping with loud noises or crowds, the Resiliency Center offered the following tips:
- Recognize your triggers ahead of time
- Speak with friends and family on how you may react/what is worrying you
- Make a plan to cope with the reaction, engage others for support and communicate with them
- Use noise-canceling headphones
- Use alternatives to fireworks such as sparklers
- Stay near exits if you're headed to a gathering
- Have a plan for coping with feelings of anxiety or stress that may occur
- Try to remove yourself from a stressful situation by walking away, getting some water or washing your hands
- Take a "time-out" by practicing yoga, listening to music, meditate, read or perhaps get a massage
- Eat well-balanced meals
- Limit how much caffeine and alcohol you consume
- Get plenty of rest
- Be physically active; short walks or dancing can help
- Take slow, deep breaths or count to 10 slowly
- Try grounding techniques, i.e. focus on the details in your surroundings, count something you've noticed, etc.
- Let others know when you're feeling overwhelmed and how they can help
- Distract yourself with listening to audiobooks, music or podcasts
- Connect with others, or visit a place that brings you peace
- Attend support groups or spend time with someone you trust
Mental health professionals said family and friends can help ease the anxiety of loved ones by "providing a supportive presence, anticipating possible reactions to fireworks, and preparing for it."
The Resiliency Center said it was planning therapeutic events and group therapy sessions. For more information, visit the Center's website.
