LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center announced it would be moving to a new location on Jan. 6.
The new address for the Resiliency Center is 2915 West Charleston Boulevard, located between Rancho Drive and South Valley View Boulevard.
The Center said its hours would remain the same at the new location.
During the holidays, the Resiliency Center will be open on Christmas Eve from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will be closed on Christmas Day. On New Year's Eve, the Center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be closed on New Year's Day.
For more information, click here.
The 24/7 Disaster Distress Helpline is available by phone or text: 1-800-985-5990, or text TalkWithUs to 66746.
If you are having thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Line, 24 hours a day, seven days a week: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.