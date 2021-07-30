LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is seeking donations of quilts to give out to 1 October survivors, relatives and first responders.
For the past three years, the Center said volunteers have provided hundreds of handmade quilts through a free raffle to show encouragement and remembrance. The Center said quilts are symbols of comfort and warmth to those impacted by 1 October, and the Center said it wants to ensure that those impacted are loved.
The Resiliency Center seeks to collect at least 150 quilts by September 17. The quilts should be:
- Lap-size (approximately 50 x 65 inches)
- Neutral on religious and political messages (fabric should be appropriate for adults)
- The quilter’s name, date, city, state, and notes attached to the quilt are welcome
- The Resiliency Center will provide a label for each quilt to be sewn on.
Those interested in donating a quilt should contact Lorea Arostegui via email at VegasStrongResiliencyCenter@ClarkCountyNV.gov. For more information on the quilt drawing, go to vsrcquilts.eventbrite.com.
