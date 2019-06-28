LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights announced defenseman Colin Miller had been traded to the Buffalo Sabres to acquire draft picks during the National Hockey League in 2021 ans 2022.
Golden Knights general manager George McPhee made the announcement about the trade on June 28.
The Knights acquired a second-round NHL Draft pick in 2021 that originally belonged to the St. Louis Blues. According to a statement from the team, the Knights will also have their choice of play during the fifth-round of the NHL Draft in the 2022.
Over the course of two seasons with the Golden Knights, Miller appeared in 147 games after being selected by the team during the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft from the Boston Bruins.
