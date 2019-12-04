LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Arizona Charlie's locations on Boulder Highway and Decatur Boulevard announced it would host a Vegas Golden Knights-themed bingo games.
On Dec. 19, during National Bingo Month, Chance and the Vegas Vivas will host a team-themed bingo night at 7 p.m. at Arizona Charlie's Decatur.
The bingo session will include four $1,000 coveralls, five free electronic rainbow packs for guests wearing Golden Knights apparel (who confirm a $10 minimum electronic buy-in), VGK prizes to anyone who receives a bingo on a specialty colored ball, prize drawings between games and more, the casino said.
A second bingo game will be held at Arizona Charlie's Boulder on Jan. 16 at the same time and include the same promotions.
According to the casino, there will be photo opportunities with Chance at each bingo session at 6 p.m.
For more information, click here and click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.