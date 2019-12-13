LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Marc-Andre Fleury fans can soon take home a limited edition bobblehead figurine of the Vegas Golden Knights goalie!
"We’re excited to release this very unique bobblehead of Marc-Andre Fleury as part of the Player Riding series," National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. "Few goaltenders have been better than Fleury between the pipes and the arrival of the fan-favorite to Las Vegas made the Golden Knights an instant contender."
The bobblehead figurine showcases Fleury riding on the landmark "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign, and wearing a Golden Knights sweater goalie leg pads. He's also depicted with his hands outstretched.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum produced the figurines.
Each bobblehead is individually numbered 2,019 and are available for purchase through the museum's online store. Any orders placed before Dec. 19 are expected to arrive in time for Christmas.
The bobbleheads are $40 each, plus a flat shipping fee of $8 per order.
Fleury joined the Golden Knights in 2017 and is a four-time NHL All-Star who won a gold medal with Team Canada during the 2010 Winter Olympics. He entered this season with 439 victories and 56 shutouts in the regular season and 78 victories and 15 shutouts in the playoffs in his long career.
