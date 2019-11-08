LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights announced two food drives the team is hosting to help fight hunger in the Las Vegas Valley.
Ahead of their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 19, the Golden Knights have asked attendees to bring nonperishable food items for their food drive.
Those who donate will receive an exclusive Chance poster (while supplies last).
Canned goods will be collected at Toshiba Plaza before the game, the team said. All collected items will be donated to Three Square Food Bank.
The food drive at City National Arena will be held from Nov. 11 to 16, with donations also going towards Three Square. The Golden Knights said donation bins will be placed around CNA throughout the week, and there will be a donation event on Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Those who donate during the event at CNA on Nov. 16 will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win autographed Golden Knights items, the team said. Chance will also make an appearance during the event.
There will also be face painting and other family activities.
The Vegas Golden Knight said they were partnering with Nacho Daddy and SilverSummit Healthplan for their food drives.
