LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights have announced the schedule for the team's 2019 Development Camp presented by Martin Harris Construction at City National Arena.
The camp will be held June 25-29, according to a news release. Both ice sheets at City National Arena will be in use during the camp.
All on-ice practice sessions of the camp are open to the public and the media, the release said. Camp participants and VGK staff will partake in a special community service event June 25. Details of that event will be announced later.
Flash Seats tickets will be required for all joint scrimmages June 27-29, the release said. Complimentary tickets, reserved seating and VIP experiences will be available on vegasgoldenknights.com the week of June 10. Season ticket members will have a presale opportunity.
The full roster for the camp will be announced following the 2019 NHL Draft.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2019 DEVELOPMENT CAMP PRESENTED BY MARTIN HARRIS CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE:
(Times are subject to change, all times Pacific)
Tuesday, June 25
-Development Camp Community Appearances, location/time TBD (open to media)
-Team Grey Practice, 2:15 PM, City National Arena, Team Grey players available to media following practice
-Team White Practice, 4:15 PM, City National Arena, Team White Players available to media following practice
-Select Golden Knights hockey operations representative available following Team White practice
Wednesday, June 26
-Team White Practice, 9:15 AM, City National Arena, Team White players available following practice
-Team Grey Practice, 11:30 AM, City National Arena, Team Grey players available following practice
-Team White Practice, 3 PM, City National Arena, Team White players available following practice
-Team Grey Practice, 5:15 PM, City National Arena, Team Grey players available following practice
-Select Golden Knights hockey operations representative available following Team Grey practice
Thursday, June 27
-Team White Practice, 9:15 AM, City National Arena, Team White players available following practice
-Team Grey Practice, 11:15 AM, City National Arena, Team Grey players available following practice
-Joint Scrimmage, 4 PM, City National Arena, both team's players available following scrimmage
-Select Golden Knights hockey operations representative available following scrimmage
Friday, June 28
-Joint Scrimmage, 10 AM, City National Arena, both team's players available following scrimmage
-Select Golden Knights hockey operations representative available following scrimmage
Saturday, June 29
-Joint Scrimmage, 9:15 AM, City National Arena, both team's players available following scrimmage
-Select Golden Knights hockey operations representative available following scrimmage
