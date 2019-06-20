LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- Just hours before Edwardo Zepeda allegedly lost his 4-year old daughter, a valley woman tried to help his toddler at a fast food restaurant on Maryland Parkway and Sahara Avenue.
Karen Sinatra was working at a restaurant on June 18 when she noticed Zepeda and his daughter walked in.
"She was hysterically crying and they walked from one end of the parking lot, and then they walked to the other end of the parking lot and that's when I called police," Sinatra said.
Sinatra noticed Zepeda was mumbling his words, carrying a beer can around and acting strange.
She then called Las Vegas Metropolitan police's 311 non-emergency line.
"And I was like, 'Look, this is what's going on. A guy's drunk, he was super drunk at five o'clock in the afternoon. He was drinking a Modelo there,'" Sinatra said. In the meantime, Sinatra was able to allow the little girl to open up, she fed her and gave her a cold drink.
As soon as the 4-year old finished eating, Zepeda immediately got frustrated and left the restaurant.
The toddler left behind a stuffed animal and pink hat.
"When I opened Facebook on Wednesday and I saw the headline, I had a gut feeling it was them. At the end of the day I wish there was more I could have done," Sinatra said.
She hopes to be able to return the toy and her belongings to the girl.
Sinatra said she hopes Zepeda learns from what he did, "Your daughter is your number one priority. That needs to be your number one, that's more important than beer."
LVMPD said Sinatra did the right thing by calling the non-emergency number. Metro is doing a system-wide update and is investigating her 311 call.
