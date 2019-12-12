LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – The United State Postal Service is prepping for its busiest week of the year.
Las Vegas postal workers estimate December 16th through the 22nd will be the most popular dates to send cards, packages and letters in the mail.
Hundreds of USPS employees sort an avalanche of mail nightly using automated equipment.
The Postal Service expects to deliver about 800 million packages during the holiday season. In total, the Postal Service will deliver nearly 13 billion letters, cards, and packages from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve.
“It’s really busy,” said USPS worker Erin Hornbach. “It’s nonstop mail coming in we’re trying to work as fast as we can.”
The Postal Service is ready to deliver holiday greetings and gifts to more than 159 million addresses nationwide. It’s a 24/7 operation and USPS is making it so even late shoppers can give a gift on time.
“First class needs to be mailed by December 20th, priority needs to be mailed by December 21st and priority mail express needs to be mailed by the 23rd of December,” said plant manager Terry Mullins.
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
