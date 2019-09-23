LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Valley of Fire State Park has announced several events it is hosting in October.
The events are free of charge; however, Valley of Fire has a day-use fee of $10 per vehicle, according to a news release.
Discover Valley of Fire
A ranger will give a short talk about the geological history, human history and common flora and fauna of the park.
WHEN: 2:30 to 3 p.m. Oct. 5
WHERE: Meet at the Valley of Fire Visitor Center
Superheroes of the Mojave Desert
The Mojave Desert can see temperatures up to 130 degrees in the summer. How can anything survive? Discover some of those animals and what superpowers they have that help them survive in one of the hottest places in the United States.
WHEN: 2:30 to 3 p.m. Oct. 6
WHERE: Meet at Valley of Fire Visitor Center
Writing on the Wall
Who carved into that rock? What is that figure? Why were the Ancestral Puebloan people allowed to carve into the sandstone rock, but people today are not? Join a ranger for an easy hour walk along the Mouse's Tank Trail. The ranger will help interpret the ancient writings of the Ancestral Puebloan people and take a look into what they might have been saying hundreds of years ago. Participants for this hike should bring water, sunscreen, hiking shoes and a hat.
WHEN: 9 to 10 a.m. Oct. 12
WHERE: Meet at the trail head to Mouse’s Tank, one mile north of the Visitor Center on White Domes Road
Mojave Desert Night Life (full-moon hike)
Join a ranger for a 1 1/2-hour hike under the full moon and discover the natural world after dark. This hike has a 25-person limit. Reservations will be taken at 10 a.m. Oct. 6. To make a reservation, email Rosa at rprasser@parks.nv.gov. Detailed information about the hike will be emailed to participants once they register.
WHEN: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 13
WHERE: Participants will be emailed a meeting location after they register for this program.
Valley of Fire Star Party
Enjoy the night skies of the park with the Las Vegas Astronomical Society. This event is limited to 20 participants. To reserve your spot, email rprasser@parks.nv.gov at 10 a.m. Oct. 12.
WHEN: 9 to 10:30 Oct. 19
WHERE: Participants will be emailed a meeting location after they register for this program.
Desert Bighorn Sheep: a Wilderness Icon
The Mojave Desert can see temperatures up to 130 degrees in the summer. Bighorn sheep can live here without the aid of air conditioning. Join a ranger and discover these animals.
WHEN: 2:30 to 3 p.m. Oct. 20
WHERE: Meet at Valley of Fire Visitor Center
Celebrate Nevada!
Nevada Day is a statewide holiday celebrating the history of the Silver State. Join a ranger at the visitor center for a talk on the history of Nevada.
WHEN: 2:30 to 3 p.m. Oct. 25
WHERE: Meet at the Valley of Fire Visitor Center
Off-Trail Guided Hike
Join a ranger and some experienced off-trail hikers on this ever-popular loop hike down an increasingly winding, narrow canyon. This hike has a 25-person limit. Reservations will be taken at 10 a.m. Oct 19. To make a reservation, email Rosa at rprasser@parks.nv.gov. Detailed information about this hike will be emailed to the participants once they register.
WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 26
WHERE: Participants will be emailed a meeting location after they register for this program.
The Story of This Land
The forces of nature can be a mighty power and often, looking around, it can be hard to imagine that wind, rain, snow and ice created what can be seen today. Join a ranger on 1 1/2-hour walk along the Fire Wave trail to explore the geology of this park and how it all came to be.
WHEN: 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 27
WHERE: Meet at the White Domes Trailhead
