Las Vegas (FOX5)- The Clark County School District, University of Nevada, Las Vegas and Las Vegas Metropolitan police departments collaborated during the summer to figure out how to combat school violence, and increase campus safety before the start of the new 2019 school year.
"If our children and staff are not safe they can’t learn and our adults can’t teach,” Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said.
With Senate Bill 89 passing this year, more funds will be directed towards school safety.
“As I told you before this is not acceptable, we will not stand for school violence being normal,” school violence initiative and LVMPD Capt. Sasha Larkin said.
There will be an increase in the number of officers at high schools across the valley. CCSD police chief James Ketsaa said school police plan to continue random searches.
There are four K9 officer teams in place to conduct weapons searches, and four more will be added by the next school year.
"We’re going to continue with our K9 officers in our schools to make sure we deter any student that brings weapons onto our campuses," Dr. Jara said.
To combat gun violence and weapons on campus, CCSD and Las Vegas police have partnered with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
"Detective and agents from the federal task force will respond to all firearms located or recovered on school grounds," Capt. Larkin said.
As a reminder, LVMPD and all law enforcement agencies want to remind students, parents and staff to report any suspicious activity.
"There’s no detail that’s too small that can’t be reported to any of the entities through any of the avenues that have been put out there," Las Vegas police deputy chief Andy Walsh said.
