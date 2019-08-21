LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Valley Health System in the Las Vegas Valley has asked the public for help in identifying an unknown patient.
According to officials with Valley Health, the woman was admitted to one of the hospitals. Anyone with any information was asked to contact Clark County's Public Guardian Office.
The office said the woman may be known as Beverly Oldham or Beverly O'Sullivan. She is approximately 60-years-old and stands at around 5'7". The patient is possibly from London and/or the Los Angeles area.
The number for the Public Guardian Office is 702-455-4332. Information can also be sent via email to pubgdn@ClarkCountyNV.gov. Anyone with any information was asked to provide the case number: 2018020160.
Check back for updates.
