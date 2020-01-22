LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Veterans turn to The Department of Veterans Affairs when they need medical care.
From basic check-ups to drug and alcohol addiction, there are substance abuse programs across the country, but there aren't nearly as many inpatient programs for veterans struggling with gambling addiction.
It's why the VA opened the Las Vegas VA Residential Recovery and Renewal Center, or LVR3, near the 215 and Pecos.
Of all places, Las Vegas where you can gamble at gas stations and grocery stores.
"It's important for folks to be able to live their lives as meaningfully and successfully as defined by them, even when all of these things are present and around them," said program manager Dr. Roxanne Untal.
LVR3 is the second of its kind in nearly 50 years. The first inpatient gambling treatment center was opened by The VA in 1972 in Brecksville, Ohio.
"I've been to other rehabs before and it's not the same. I'm with my brothers here, this is a family," said Jim Romero.
Romero was a jet engine mechanic for B52 Bombers in the Air Force.
Now, he is one of 13 veterans living at the facility and getting treatment through group therapy and activities like yoga. He's been there for two weeks and will be there for a few more.
Dr. Untal said veterans are twice as likely to get addicted to gambling. She explained it could be escapism or thrill seeking but there's a lot doctors don't know.
"Gambling as a disorder is relatively new," said Dr. Untal.
There have only been about 150 studies on gambling among veterans compared to about 9,000 PTSD studies. On top of treatment, Dr. Untal's team is collecting data.
"Having this program here, we're getting more and more insight," said Dr. Untal.
And helping more vets like Romero kick their addiction.
"My old sponsor told me, maybe you're just not done. Well today, I'm done. I have to be," said Romero.
At first the facility was only open to local veterans. Now that it's nationwide, Dr. Untal said she expects all 20 beds - including a separate wing with five beds for women veterans - to be filled within the next couple of weeks.
