LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With recent events surrounding the Taliban takeover and United States' military withdrawal in Afghanistan, many veterans and family members are going through an emotional time. The Department of Veterans Affairs wants those impacted to know that a variety of resources are available, both locally and nationally, to help those experiencing challenges related to events.
The VA is offering the following open groups for veterans impacted:
In-person:
Henderson Vet Center
- 400 North Stephanie, Suite 180
- Henderson, NV 89014
- (702) 791-9100
- A weekly group is held Mondays from 10-11:30 A.M. Anyone interested can call or just show up for the group.
Las Vegas Vet Center
- 7455 W. Washington Ave, Suite 240
- Las Vegas, NV 89128
- (702) 791-9170
- A weekly group is held Fridays from 2-4:30 P.M. Anyone interested can call or just show up.
Virtual:
The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is hosting a pair of virtual meetings.
Mondays 2-3 P.M.
- OEF/OIF Support Group
- password: OEFOIF@2001
- join by phone: 1-404-397-1596 USA Toll Number
- Access code: 199 924 5482
People can also join this meeting in person at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center, 6900 N. Pecos Road, North Las Vegas NV 89086.
Thursdays 10-11 A.M.
- Join by phone
- 1-404-397-1596 USA Toll Number
- Meeting number (access code): 199 230 4229
- Meeting password: zbSxVN3S*39 +14043971596,,1992304229##
- The Vet Center Call Center is also available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for veterans and their families. It is free and 100% confidential. It can be reached by calling 1-877-927-8387.
