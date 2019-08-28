CEDAR CITY, Utah (FOX5) -- The Utah Shakespeare Festival is planning military appreciation day for members of the armed forces.
Free tickets to select performances will be available for military personnel through Sept. 3, according to a release. The offer is open to anyone with a military ID, active or veteran, and includes four tickets per ID total to any of the following shows:
- Aug. 28: "The Conclusion of Henry VI: Parts Two and Three"
- Sept. 2: "The Book of Will"
- Sept. 3: "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"
- Sept. 5: "Hamlet"
- Sept. 6: "Macbeth"
All shows begin at 8 p.m.
Military personnel are invited to reserve tickets by calling 1-800-PLAYTIX or visiting the ticket office near the Anes Studio Theatre, 195 W. Center St. in Cedar City, the release said. Tickets are not available in the Premier seating section, and space is limited for this offer.
“I’m honored to be the son of a proud Vietnam veteran,” said Donn Jersey, director of development and communication, “and once again the Utah Shakespeare Festival wants to extend a warm welcome and humble thank you to all of those that made sacrifices to our country and every one of us.”
Regular tickets for the 2019 season are still on sale, according to the release. "The Conclusion of Henry VI: Parts Two and Three" runs through Aug. 31. "Twelfth Night", "The Book of Will", and "Macbeth" continue in the Engelstad Theatre through the weekend of Sept. 5 through 7. "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat", "Hamlet" and "Every Brilliant Thing" continue through Oct. 12; and Arthur Miller’s "The Price" opens Sept. 12 and plays through Oct. 12.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit bard.org or call 1-800-PLAYTIX.
