LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Traveling out of your country and need to get a passport? The United States Postal Service is hosting a passport fair in February in North Las Vegas to help you apply.
The Passport Fair, held on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., is described as one-stop shopping for passports, passport photos and passport cards. No appointment is required.
The event will be held at the North Las Vegas Main Post Office, 1414 E. Lake Mead Boulevard.
SPS employees will help residents with passport applications, fees and photos, making the process quick and convenient. USPS recommends travelers apply for a passport or passport card at least two months prior to departure and bring all required documentation to the event.
Identification, including a copy, is required to prove U.S. citizenship, such as:
- Previously issued, undamaged U.S. passport
- Certified birth certificate issued by the city, county, or state (Hospital-issued birth certificates are not acceptable)
- Consular report of birth abroad or birth certificate
- Naturalization certificate
- Certificate of citizenship
In addition, one current ID is required, such as:
- Naturalization certificate
- Valid driver's license
- Current government ID (city, state or federal)
- Current military ID (military and dependents)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.